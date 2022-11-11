Nigeria Has Nothing To Fear With Tinubu – Aisha Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, says that Nigerians have nothing to fear with the presidency of the All Progressives Congress, APC, flag bearer, Bola Tinubu saying that the country is in safe hands under the former Lagos governor.

According to her, Nigeria would be safe under Tinubu’s guidance.

Aisha disclosed this during the one-day public symposium with the theme: “Dissecting the Asiwaju manifesto – Renewed Hope 2023” in Abuja.

She was however represented by Asabe Bashir, the Matron of the APC Women Campaign Team.

Aisha said: “I have gone through the manifesto of our presidential candidate and have no doubt that given his experience in governance and passion to make a positive impact in our national development, we would be in safe hands.

“I would suggest that every idea and strategy for national security must factor in women.

“This is because the world has accepted the reality that women are agents of peace, growth and development.”