BREAKING: I Dare Anyone To Suspend Me From PDP — Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dared the leadership of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to suspend or discipline him.

Wike, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, said he has not seen the party chieftain who will suspend or expel him from the party.

The ex-governor said he informed PDP leadership before he took the ministerial offer of President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike said he remains a PDP chieftain despite working for the APC government. “I want to support Asiwaju (Tinubu) to finish well,” he said.





