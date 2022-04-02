AfDB Approves $7.5m Loan For Central Africa Building Society Of Zimbabwe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a $7.5 million trade finance guarantee facility for the Central Africa Building Society (CABS) of Zimbabwe.

This approval is the first for the Bank under its new transaction guarantee instrument, which was formally launched in July 2021.

The three-year tenor facility will provide guarantees of up to 100 percent to international confirming banks against the non-payment risk arising from the confirmation of letters of credit and similar trade finance instruments originated by the CABS, on behalf of its clients.

The ultimate beneficiaries will be small and medium-sized enterprises and local firms, who rely on the building society to meet their trade finance needs.

Over the next three years, the facility is expected to support more than $50 million in trade between Zimbabwe and the rest of the world. Lack of adequate credit lines from international confirming banks has restricted the building society’s ability to support its clients’ growth.

Moreover, it will support the importation of critical inputs such as agro-chemicals, pesticides, farm machinery and other intermediate goods that Zimbabwe needs to revive its agricultural and manufacturing sectors.

The facility marks the Bank’s third non-sovereign intervention in Zimbabwe in recent years and the second to CABS. AfDB currently supports 15 initiatives in Zimbabwe valued at $176 million. These include the rehabilitation of infrastructure in the energy, water and sanitation sectors, financed through resources from the ZimFund.

It also supports initiatives to improve governance and public finance management in the public sector. Other initiatives involve supporting women and youth to enable them to engage in value addition in agro-based and mining value chains. AfDB further supports Zimbabwe’s private sector through regional financial institutions that operate and invest in the country.

In 2017, CABS received a $25 million trade finance line of credit, which was accessed by its various clients operating in, among other sectors, agricultural value chain out-grower schemes with smallholder producers of macadamia nuts, cotton, beef and dairy production.

AfDB’s Director of Financial Sector Development, Stefan Nalletamby said the facility is a strategic milestone expected to have an important demonstration effect which may prove vital to enhancing comfort to other international lenders to offer additional support to the country’s private sector.