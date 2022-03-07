(BREAKING) : Lady Missing On BRT Found Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 22-year-old lady, Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwola, who got missing after boarding a Lagos Bus Rapid Transit vehicle, has been found dead.

One of Ayanwola’s relatives confirmed on Monday.

“We are at the morgue. We have confirmed the corpse,” the relative said in an emotional-laden voice.

It was learnt that her corpse was dropped on Lagos Island by a BRT vehicle and a jeep.

Upon sighting the corpse by the roadside, an unknown man reportedly informed officials of Ebute Ero Police Station on Saturday evening.

The corpse was later taken to the Mainland Hospital mortuary.

“An autopsy will be carried out to confirm if any part of her body is missing,” the relative stated.