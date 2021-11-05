BREAKING: Al Sadd Announce Xavi Move To Barcelona

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Qatar side, Al Sadd have announced that Barcelona have paid the release clause which will see Xavi Hernandes return to the Spanish club as manager.

The club made the announcement in a statement on their official Twitter handle on Friday.

The statement read, “Turki Al-Ali: The #AlSadd administration has agreed on Xavi’s move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract.

“We’ve agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd’s history and we wish him success.”

Details later…























