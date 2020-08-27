W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Ousted Mali’s President Regains Freedom

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News Around Africa, West Africa Thursday, August 27th, 2020
Spread the love

(AFRICAN EXAMINR) – Mali’s new military rulers said that former president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who had been detained since the country’s coup on August 18, had been freed.

The junta, which calls itself the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), said on Facebook it was “informing public and international opinion that former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has been released and is currently in his residence”.

Keita’s release was been a key demand of Mali’s neighbours and international organisations, including the African Union and European Union.

AFP

Related Posts


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=55158

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Place your Ads on African Examiner

ADVERTISEMENT

FirstBank

sponsored ads

zenith bank

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us