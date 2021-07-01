BREAKING: Reps Pass Petroleum Industry Bill

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The House of Representatives on Thursday passed for third reading the Petroleum Industry Bill 2021.

Chairman of the House Adhoc Committee on the PIB, Rep. Mohammed Tahir Mongunu moved for the consideration of the motion at about 1.00pm on Thursday.

The report was laid before the House at plenary on Wednesday.

Mongunu said; “That the House do consider the Report of the Ahoc Committee on Petroleum Industry Bill on an Act to Provide Legal, Governance, Regulatory and Fiscal Framework for the Nigerian Petroleum Industry, the Development of Host Communities; and for Related Matters, 2021 (HB. 1061) and approve the Recommendations therein.”























