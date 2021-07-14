BREAKING: Sunday Igboho, Akintoye, Drag Buhari, Malami, Others To ICC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye; Yoruba Nation Agitator Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho and other 49 Yoruba Self-Determination groups have filed a 27-page petition before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Several leaders of Yoruba Self-Determination groups appended their signatures on the petition.

African Examiner learnt the petition was submitted at the ICC on behalf of Yoruba leaders by an International Lawyer, Aderemilekun Omojola, Esq.

In the petition, some Nigerian leaders were accused of genocide and crimes against humanity against the Yoruba People of Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Okun Land in Kogi, and Kwara States respectively.

Those dragged before the ICC are President Muhammadu Buhari; Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami; former Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai and former Inspectors General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and Muhammed Adamu.

Others petitioned are Comptroller General of Customs, Hammid Alli; Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba; Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya; former Chief of Air Force, Sadiq Abubakar; former Commandant-General of NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Services, Mohammed Babandede and the Current Commandant-General of NSCDC, Abdulahi Gana Muhammadu.

The 27-page petition accused Buhari, Malami, Buratai and others of genocide offences such as killing members of the petitioners group; causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about physical destruction in whole or in part.























