I Can’t Say If There Is Going To Be An Election 2023– Adeboye

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has stated that he can’t say if there will be an election in 2023 yet.

The cleric disclosed this on Sunday saying that God has not revealed to him if there would an election next year.

According to him, God spoke to him about the 2019 elections more than a year before the election, however, the case is not the same with the 2023 election.

He stated that God may still speak to him about the 2023 general elections but for now, he has not spoken to him yet.

The cleric stated that he is more disturbed about Kaduna killings, oil theft, Nigeria’s depressing debt profile, and other pressing national issues.

Adeboye also stated that politics is not his calling and he will never be a politician.

He also mentioned that he does not support any presidential aspirant ahead of the 2023 general elections