BREAKING: Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku’s Appeal Challenging Tribunal Judgment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

The apex court in its ruling held that the appeal filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, lacked merit.

“On the whole, having resolved all the issues against the appellant, it is my view that there is no merit in the appeal and it is hereby dismissed,” Justice Inyang Okoro said.

“The judgment of the court below delivered on September 6th 2023 affirming the election of the second respondent as the duly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is hereby affirmed.”

Atiku had approached the court to overturn the judgment of the presidential election petition tribunal which affirmed Tinubu’s election as president.





