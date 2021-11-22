(BREAKING) – Veteran Actor, Baba Suwe Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nigerian comic actor, Babatunde Omidina fondly referred to as Baba Suwe is dead.

The news of his death was confirmed by the president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan also known as Mr Latin.

In an interview Mr Latin said, “It has been confirmed that Baba Suwe is dead.

I just got off the phone with his son who confirmed that the actor is dead.

I don’t have much details about his death.”

Details Later