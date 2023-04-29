Buhari Postpones 2023 Census; Tinubu’s Govt To Decide New Date

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the postponement of the 2023 Population and Housing Census, earlier scheduled for May 3-7 to a date to be determined by the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu.

This was contained in a statement signed by Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.

According to the statement, he President gave the approval after meeting with some members of the Federal Executive Council and the Chairman of the National Population Commission and his team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

In arriving at the decision to postpone the census, the meeting reiterated the critical need for the conduct of a Population and Housing Census, 17 years after the last census, to collect up-to-date data that would drive the developmental goals of the country and improve the living standard of the Nigerian people.

The President noted that with the completion of the Enumeration Area Demarcation of the country, conduct of first and second pretests, the recruitment and training of adhoc workers, procurement of Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs) and ICT infrastructures, appreciable progress has been made in the implementation of the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

He also commended the methodology being put in place by the commission to conduct accurate and reliable census, especially the massive deployment of technology that is capable of delivering world class census and laying a sustainable basis for future censuses

The President further directed the commission to continue with preparations for the conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census in order to sustain the gains already recorded and provide the basis for the incoming administration to consolidate these achievements.

The meeting was attended by Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.