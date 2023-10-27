Buhari Congratulates Tinubu, Welcomes Supreme Court Verdict

…Makes Case For Higher Voter Turnout

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the judgment of the Supreme Court affirming his victory in the February 25 Presidential election

In a statement issued by his former Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, Buhari said the decision to dismiss the appeals by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party by the Supreme Court was a welcome relief to him and to a majority of the citizens.

The former President repeated what he said on the earlier verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court which affirmed Tinubu’s victory that the welcome decision is “a reaffirmation of the will of the majority of the people against the determined will of a hard-fighting

minority.

He said, “now that we have arrived at the last bus stop, after a tortuous 8-months of expensive legal journey, the nation deserves a break. The opposition has fought a good fight. Having now exhausted their rights as constitutionally allowed, they should take the hand of fellowship extended by the Tinubu/Shettima APC government.

“Let them allow the government to run their administration and the people to have the benefit of the promises the All Progressives Congress, APC made” Buhari said

The former president expressed concern over low voting percentage all over the country, especially in urban areas, saying that this should change given the acceptance and vibrancy of democracy in Nigeria.

He wished the President and his team a successful term in office.





