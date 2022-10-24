I Never Chased Away Families Of Slain Policemen, Says Apostle Suleiman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries, on Monday, refuted claims that he chased away some families of police officers killed during the assassination attack on his life.

According to Suleman, the viral stories are lies and nothing of that nature happened.

In a tweet, Suleman wrote: “I was just told that some social media platforms carried that some families of the slain policemen came to my house and were chased away.

“My worry is the confidence with which people lie. Nothing of such happened. Expect more of their lies; it’s their source of livelihood.”

African Examiner had previously reported that Apostle Suleman’s convoy was attacked over the weekend in the Auchi area of Edo State.