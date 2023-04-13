I’ll Renounce My Nigerian Citizenship Before Tinubu’s Inauguration — Ex-Lagos Deputy Gov

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojukutu, has stated that she has began the process of renouncing her Nigerian citizenship is ongoing following the emergence of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s next president.

It could be recalled that prior to the time when Tinubu was declared the winner of the election, Ojikutu had vowed to renounce her citizenship if Tinubu wins the election.

Speaking to journalists at her Lagos recently, the ex-deputy governor stated that the process of leaving the country and renouncing her citizenship would soon be done.

According to her, after the emergence of Tinubu as president-elect, she feels threatened by the present situation because Tinubu is allegedly not at peace with her.

She said: “Before the results of the presidential elections were declared, I came out to say that if Bola Tinubu won the election, I would renounce my citizenship in Nigeria and I have my reasons.

“When he won, people called me and said he would not do anything bad. But I am endangered by the current situation. I have been ostracised and humiliated in places where I should be honoured because of his not being at peace with me.

“I will not hold a Nigerian passport with Bola Tinubu as President. I am praying to God to give me the nation I can go to. I am not going to America or the United Kingdom. I want a simple place where I (can) stay and live for the rest of my life.

“I don’t know where I am going but I have already given it to the lawyers to please see where I can get the citizenship. I am working on it seriously before May 29.”