Crystal Palace Appoint Patrick Vieira As New Manager

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Crystal Palace have appointed Patrick Vieira as their new manager on a three-year deal, the English Premier League (EPL) club said on Sunday.

The former Arsenal captain replaces Roy Hodgson, who stepped down at the end of last season after four years at the helm.

Vieira has signed a contract until the summer of 2024 and accepts his third role in senior management.

“I am really excited to have this opportunity to return to the Premier League, and manage this great football club, as we begin a new chapter together,” Vieira told the club homepage.

“It is a project that is really appealing to me, having spoken a lot with the chairman and sporting director about their ambition and plans for the whole club, including the academy.

“The club has fantastic foundations in place after many years in the Premier League, and I hope we can make further improvements and continue to drive the club forward.

Most recently the 45-year-old was in charge of Nice, but he was sacked by the Ligue 1 side in December following a poor run of form.

During two and a half seasons with the club dubbed the Eaglets, Vieira led them to seventh and fifth-place finishes.

But the latter occurred after the 2019/2020 campaign was curtailed early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a player, the former France international became a household name during a nine-year stay with Arsenal under Arsene Wenger where he helped them win three Premier League titles.

He captained the Gunners to an unprecedented unbeaten league campaign./(NAN)























