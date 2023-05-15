Buhari Hails Hilda Baci For Placing Nigeria On Global Spotlight

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said he shared in the joy of celebrations as 27-year-old gourmet chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong, aka Hilda Baci, makes history by breaking the world record of longest hours of cooking, finding her way into the Guinness Book of Records, and placing Nigeria on the global spotlight.

In a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the president lauded the young culinary expert for turning her talent and passion into a career, with a rippling effect on the economy as she runs a restaurant in Lagos, and trains other talents on entrepreneurship, and now leads the world in resilience, perseverance, and consistency in cooking.

The President noted the antecedents of the restaurateur, who dazzled at the Jollof Face-off Competition, 2021, preparing mouth-watering dishes that won the choice prize, and settled an age-long rivalry with Ghana on which African country should own the trademark for cooking better jollof- rice.

Buhari believed that Hilda Baci’s drive and ambition have brought more interest and insight into the uniqueness of Nigerian food, as another cultural icon, with huge tourism benefits, hoping more young people would follow in her footsteps.

The President thanked the sponsors of Hilda Baci Cook-a-thon, government officials, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, celebrities from the bubbling music and movie industry, and fans of the chef for all the support that has brought glory to the country.

President Buhari wished Hilda Baci more grace for a prosperous career.