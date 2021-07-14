[BREAKING] COVID-19: UNILAG Shuts Student Hostels Indefinitely, Suspends On-Site Classes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The management of the University of Lagos has shut down the student hostels over reported cases of coronavirus on the campus.

Also, the management also approved that lectures for the rest of the semester should be delivered virtually with effect from 26th July 2021.

The decision was reached at an emergency senate meeting held on Wednesday at the J. F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium.

Our correspondent gathered that the students were directed to vacate the halls of residence latest by 12.00 noon on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

They were also advised to move all their personal effects at once.

A member of the university’s senate confirmed this to African Examiner, saying, “After getting the report, which I don’t like to discuss with you, we decided that the hostels should be shut down.”

As of press time, students are already seen packing their bags to go home.

Information from UNILAG Director of Student Affairs titled, ‘Important Notice: Immediate Closure Of Hostels To Check The Spread Of COVID-19 On Campus,’ read, “To check the spread of COVID-19 on campus, the University Senate has directed that all students vacate the halls of residence latest by 12.00 noon on Thursday, July 15, 2021. No access will be granted to any student after 12.00 noon on 15 July. The hostels will be locked indefinitely therefore students are advised to move all their personal effects at once. Lectures for the rest of the semester will be delivered virtually with effect from July 26, 2021.”( PUNCH)























