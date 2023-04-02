Buhari Hails Joshua’s Victory Over Jermaine Franklin

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –

President Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated the victory of Nigerian-born boxer, Anthony Joshua, over Jermaine Franklin, commending the triumph of the gifted pugilist over a formidable opponent.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday and signed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina

Extolling the mentality of Joshua, who did not allow personal setbacks and obstacles to dent his resilient spirit, the President said the former three-time world heavyweight champion has demonstrated that by hard work, patience, dedication, persistence and humility, those who dare do win.

Buhari lauded Joshua for his courage and discipline, on and off the ring, and prayed that this success would be a stepping stone to one of the greatest comebacks in boxing history

The President believed that the accomplishments of Joshua on the world stage would continue to inspire many upcoming professionals, particularly sportsmen and women, not to be discouraged by temporary defeats and setbacks.