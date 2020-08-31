Buhari Meets Pastor Adeboye At Aso Villa

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed door with the General Overseer Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor Enoch Adeboye at the State House, Abuja.

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari were at the meeting which lasted for about an hour.

The agenda of the meeting between the president and the 78-year-old religious leader was unknown as at the time of filing this report.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God is a Pentecostal mega church founded in Lagos with millions of followers.

Spread the love





















