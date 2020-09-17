Buhari Signs New Police Bill 2020 Into Law

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the Nigeria Police Bill, 2020.

The President‘s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, confirmed this Thursday in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday.

The President, according to Adeshina in a memo dated September 16, 2020, communicated his assent to the Bill to the National Assembly (NASS), through the Clerk of the legislature.

President Buhari said the Act repeals the Police Act Cap. P19. Laws of the Federation, 2004 and provides for a more effective and well organized Police Force.

He added that the new law was driven by the principles of transparency and accountability in police force operations and management of its resources.

The statement read in part: “Among others, the Act establishes an appropriate funding framework for the Police in line with what is obtainable in other Federal Government key institutions, enhances professionalism in the Force through increased training opportunities.

“(It also) creates an enduring cooperation and partnership between the Police Force and communities in maintaining peace and combating crimes nationwide.’’

