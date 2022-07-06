Buhari Travels To Dakar, Senegal For IDA Summit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday departed from Abuja to participate in the International Development Association (IDA) for Africa Summit in Dakar, Senegal.

This was contained in a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

The statement explained that IDA was an institution of the World Bank Group, deepening its support to drive a resilient recovery for countries hit by the global crises of climate and COVID -19, growing levels of insecurity and more recently, by the impact of the war in Ukraine through its historic $93 billion 20th replenishment cycle (IDA20) which goes into effect between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2025.

The statement further stated that at the High Level event slated for Thursday and hosted by President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal, Buhari is expected to join other African leaders in an open Dialogue on Development Challenges and priorities as well as transformational initiatives that would lead to an outcome document, the Dakar Declaration.

This commitment is expected to chart the way forward for the transformation of the economies of these nations in partnership with the World Bank/IDA.

Topics slated for discussion include: Financing for Recovery and Economic Transformation in Africa; Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security; Human Capital; Digital and Technological Innovation; and Energy Transition and Climate Change.

The President would be accompanied on the trip by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; as well as Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo.

Others on the entourage are Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele ,Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar; Director-General, Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha; and the Managing Director of the Bank of Industry, Olukayode Pitan.

The President is expected back in the country at the end of the Summit on Thursday.