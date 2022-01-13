Buhari Arrives Ogun State, Inaugurates Ijebu-Ode/Mojoda/Epe Expressway

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Ogun State for the inauguration of some projects done by the state governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The president arrived at 11.37am and was welcomed by the host governor, Abiodun and governors of Yobe, Ekiti, Ondo and Osun states and other top government functionaries at Mojoda area in the Ijebu-Ode Council Area.

President Buhari was dressed in flowing agbada which was made with the popular local Adire material and upon his arrival, he immediately cut the tape for the inauguration of the 14 km Ijebu-Ode /Mojoda/Epe Expressway.

African Examiner writes that in the course of the visit, President Buhari would inaugurate the 42km Sagamu Interchange–Abeokuta dual carriageway, which is now renamed as the President Muhammadu Buhari Expressway.

Also, Buhari, is expected to inaugurate two housing estates during the visit, the 527-Unit Low and Medium Housing scheme at Kobape in Obafemi-Owode Local Government and the 83 -Unit duplexes at Kings Court Estate at Oke Mosan, in Abeokuta.

The president is also fixed to hold a stakeholders’ meeting at the Presidential Lodge in Abeokuta to end the visit.

Also, President Buhari, in the course of the visit, will attend a town hall meeting where he will talk with stakeholders and leaders of the All Progressives Congress in the state.