Buhari’s Visit To Ogun State Postponed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Government of Ogun State has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s one-day official visit to the state has been postponed.

African Examiner writes that President Buhari was scheduled to visit the state on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, to commission some projects executed by the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Some of the projects listed for commissioning include the Gateway City Gate, GCG; Sagamu Interchange-Siun-Abeokuta Road; Kobape Housing Estate; King’s Court Estate; and Ijebu Ode-Mojoda-Epe Road.

However in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi on Friday, December 17, 2021, the government disclosed that a new date for the president’s visit and commissioning of the projects would be announced in due course.

“The Government regrets any inconvenience the postponement might cause the invited guests,” the statement said.