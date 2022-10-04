Diddy Responds To Niniola Four Years After She Asked For Collaboration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular American singer and rapper, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, is about to collaborate with Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Niniola Apata.

In a video that has since gone viral, Niniola is seen enjoying a scheduled Instagram call with Diddy.

In the video, the US singer could be heard stating his desire to feature Niniola for an Afrobeats remix of one of his songs.

The singer also stated that when he wanted to send the Nigerian a private message on Instagram, he realised she had messaged him in 2018, expressing her desire to work with him.

“I want you to do it all and send it to me one time when you feel like I have given this song my all, cause it is our song. This is what you manifested a long time ago,” he said.

“I was looking for somebody to be on the Afrobeats remix and Spinalk told me about her. I go to message her then I see that she sent me a message in 2018 saying I want to work with you one day, see how God works I didn’t see the message and now I’m calling her, I want to work with her. God is so great.”

African Examiner writes that this remix will therefore stretch the list of collaborations between Diddy and Nigerian artistes.

It could be recalled that in 2020, the US rapper worked with Burna Boy for his ‘Twice as Tall’ album.