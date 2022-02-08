Cardi B ‘Locks’ Daughter’s Instagram Page Over Negative Comments

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – American rapper, Belcalis Almánzar, popularly known as Cardi B, has slammed trolls who left negative comments on the Instagram page of her three-year-old daughter, Kulture Cephus.

The mother-of-two shared a tweet on Monday night, stating that she would ‘lock’ her daughter’s page as a tweep brought the trolls’ comments to her notice.

A tweep with the handle @champagnepriv_ had shared screenshots of negative comments from Kulture’s Instagram page.

“This is Kulture’s comments right now. They really have some nerve trying to play moral police on here,” the user wrote.

Quoting the tweet, Cardi B noted that though she hadn’t been checking ehr daughter’s account, she’d be locking the page.

She also fired back at the trolls who left negative comments on her daughter’s page.

The rapper wrote, “I haven’t been checking my daughter account but now I’m going to lock her page. I don’t know wtf is going on but I hope y’all moms die for giving birth to you h*e a*s weirdos.”

Checks showed that Cardi B kept to her words as her daughter’s Instagram page was now set to private; only the child’s previous followers would be able to see her activities.