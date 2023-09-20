Chinese Yuan strengthens To 7.1733 Against U.S. Dollar

Chinese Yuan strengthens To 7.1733 Against U.S. DollarBusiness News, Latest News Tuesday, September 19th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the Yuan, strengthened 3 pips to 7.1733 against the U.S. Dollar on Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
In China’s spot foreign exchange market, the Yuan is allowed to rise or fall by two per cent from the central parity rate each trading day.
The central parity rate of the Yuan against the U.S. Dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.
Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.
Send donations to:
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank
AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank
For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239
Related Posts
Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=90902