Tinubu Appoints Hajj Commission Board, Management Team

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new board and management for the National Hajj Commission (NAHCOM), pending confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

A statement issued on Wednesday by Tinubu’s Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said the President, in his resolve to ensure hitch-free and seamless 2024 Hajj operations, appointed the following persons to the Board of NAHCOM:

Jalal Arabi — Chairman (In Office)

Aliu Abdulrazaq — Commissioner, Policy, Personnel, & Finance Prince Anofi Elegushi — Commissioner, Operations Professor Abubakar A. Yagawal — Commissioner, Planning & Research

ZONAL REPRESENTATION

Dr. Muhammad Umaru Ndagi — North Central Abba Jato Kala — North East Sheikh Muhammad Bin Othman — North West Tajudeen Oladejo Abefe — South West Aishat Obi Ahmed — South East Zainab Musa — South South Professor Musa Inuwa Fodio — Jama’atul Nasril Islam Professor Adedimeji Mahfouz Adebola — Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs

The President mandated the appointees to dedicate themselves to the task of ensuring that operations of the National Hajj Commission are more efficient, transparent, and responsive to the needs of Nigerians.





