Citygate Group Acquires Land For Global Headquarters, Staff Now Over 400

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – One of Nigeria’s biggest finance outfits, Citygate Group, has acquired a parcel of land for its global headquarters in Ikeja area of Lagos State.

The Group, with its headquarters in Lagos, started from a one room apartment 14 years ago and now has presence in 13 states and Abuja, with over 400 staff.

At the headquarters in Lagos, the staff are spread across three buildings, with two of them not owned by the company.

Emphasising the need for a headquarters that can accommodate all Lagos staff in a single location and also host all staff nationwide when the need arises, a Director of the company, Seun Durojaye, said at the foundation laying ceremony on September 5, 2020 that it was a vision that was conceived over five years ago.

Durojaye said the company, which had been saving towards the purpose ever since, plans the headquarters to be a seven floor edifice, with all facilities of internationally acceptable standard.

He said: “The Citygate journey started about 14 years ago in a one room office at 1, Akin Osiyemi Street, Off Allen avenue, Ikeja, Lagos and was focused majorly on Microfinance.

“To the glory of God, we have experienced growth as we currently have 41 branches nationwide and over 400 staff.

“The Citygate Group now have presence in 13 States in Nigeria, including Abuja, and still counting.

“The idea of building a head office came up five years ago when we had a space problem.

“It was obvious that the present building currently in use as our head office was fast becoming inadequate.

“It became necessary to annex two other buildings in our area: one in the front and the other beside the present office.

“This was necessary to keep the staff together and operate effectively.

“It was at that stage that the management took a strategic decision to build a head office that will avail us with the right space to bring all our staff in the head office together to work as one family and which will also generate additional income for us through the letting of commercial office spaces to other organisations.”

Durjaye, who said several factors accounted for the decision to locate the head office building in Ikeja, added that the necessary approvals had been obtained for the building at 35, Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja.

He said: “The providential edifice we are putting on Oba Akran is truly magnificent and it is the first seven-floor structure, which incorporates an underground parking lot on this avenue.

“It will also be powered by clean energy using sophisticated solar energy system.

“It is a structure for the future today and will redefine Oba Akran Avenue as it will be impossible to pass through this avenue without noticing it once the project is completed.

“I need to let you know that we have been saving for this HQ building project for many years but due to the enormous cost involved in putting up a building of this nature, we have also partnered with PROVIDUS Bank in delivering this project in good time and by the grace of God, we hope to complete the structure and deliver it within two years.”

Several dignitaries graced the foundation laying ceremony, including the President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers and Publisher of The Eagle Online, Dotun Oladipo; Chairman of Empire Trust MfB, Chief Adelagun Otufale; CEO of Planet Project, Engr. Biodun Otunola; Managing Director of Neu Speed Limited, Sonnie Okodogbe; Senior Manager, Wemabod, Funke Salawu; Managing Partner H. A & Associate, Engr. Hakeem Sulaiman; MD/CEO Beta Bridges Limited; Abiodun Richard; and Managing Partner, Olusegun Oyegbola & Co (Chatered Accountants), Olusegun Oyegbola.

