W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Suspected Killer Of Supertv CEO, Chidinma Ojukwu Crowned ‘Miss Cell 2022’

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, March 10th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of SuperTV CEO, Micheal Ataga has been crowned  Miss Cell 2022.

According to reports, The suspect whose trial is still ongoing won the beauty pageant held at Kirikiri correctional facility to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day.



The female inmates also showcased their various talents and skills

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=74614

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us