Suspected Killer Of Supertv CEO, Chidinma Ojukwu Crowned ‘Miss Cell 2022’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of SuperTV CEO, Micheal Ataga has been crowned Miss Cell 2022.

According to reports, The suspect whose trial is still ongoing won the beauty pageant held at Kirikiri correctional facility to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day.

The female inmates also showcased their various talents and skills