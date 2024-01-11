Tiwa Savage Joins Nollywood, To Release Debut Movie

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, is now a part of Nollywood both as an actress and producer.

The mother of one stated that her debut movie, ‘Water and Garri,’ would be released later this year and she will be the lead actor.

The singer took to her social media account on Wednesday saying that the movie will be released through streaming giant, Prime Video and shown in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

She writes: “Guys, I’m so excited to announce that my first feature film #WaterAndGarri will be released this year through @primevideo and shown in over 240 countries and territories worldwide!

“This has been over two years in the making and I must say this is probably one of the most adventurous, fulfilling things I’ve done. I feel blessed and honoured to not only be making my debut as a lead actor but to have also executively produced this film.

“I honestly can’t wait to take you guys along with me on this next phase of my life and art. I’m just getting started. Huge love to Director @mejialabi. You made a masterpiece! Also Producer @J_adesanya @missamadi.”





