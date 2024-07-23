Coalition Of Civil Society Groups Back Women Affairs, Warn ‘Faceless Detractors’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Coalition of Civil Society groups in South East Nigeria, have declared their total support for the Minister of Women Affairs.

Uju Kennedy -Ohanenye, warning those it described as faceless persons trying to pull her down for their own selfish interest to desist from such acts, and support good governance in the country.

“We are challenging the few faceless hands trying to pull her down to come out openly rather than engaging in blackmail and distracting the Minister who represents Anambra state in the federal Executive Council, and has been doing fantastically well since assumption of office.

The organizations noted that “Anambra women ranging from late Professor Dora Akunyeli down to former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili made remarkable impacts in the same ministerial positions during their era.

“Remember they faced similar challenges but that set them apart. We the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations with sole intents of entrenching accountability and improved service delivery from public office holders and institutions, therefore, want to send a stern warning against distracting the Minister of Women Affairs,Uju Kennedy -Ohanenye.

Addressing newsmen in Enugu Monday convener of the group, Comrade Igboke Onyebuchi Martin, frowned at the calculated attempt by those he also referred to as enemies of progress trying to distract the Minister which he insisted, has done noble in her Ministry since her appointment.

He said “We are watching closely, we will soon make it public that those trying to witch hunt her for standing upright, the House of Rep members trying to probe her should equally be monitored.

“Mind you that women are encouraged globally to participate actively in Leadership and governance, therefore the need to provide them with the needed support rather than harassing them as it is becoming a recurring trend.

” Who is really behind all this non existing issues and what does the person stand to benefit?

“We are calling on well meaning Nigerians to stand firm and ensure that few personal interests will not override public good.