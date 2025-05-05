I Never Collected Money To Support Natasha –Ezekwesili

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Oby Ezekwesili, former minister of education, has refuted claims that she collected bribes to support Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Kogi central senator.

The African Examiner writes that Ezekwesili has been outspoken in the demand for an investigation concerning the sexual harassment allegations made by Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The former minister has also called for the resignation of Akpabio so that an impartial probe can be done and Natasha’s petition can be handled.

Also, it could be recalled that last week, Sandra Duru, a UK-based activist, better known as Professor Mgbeke, claimed that Akpoti-Uduaghan made-up the sexual harassment allegation against Akpabio.

Duru also alleged that the senator told her that Ezekwesili was paid to support the sexual harassment allegations.

Reacting, Ezekwesili, in a post on X stated that she cannot be bribed to support a cause she is committed to.

“I see how my unwavering support for your cry for justice has sent your adversaries into a frenzy—resorting to desperate, laughable falsehoods,” she writes.

“No sensible and decent person who knows my incorruptible track record is deceived by the ridiculous fabrications being peddled by your traducers.

“They know—without a doubt — that no amount of money, not even all the wealth in every Central Bank in the world, can buy my convictions, voice, and stance on any matter I choose to support. So, worry not, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.”

The former minister also stated that she would continue to support the senator “wholeheartedly”.

“Our commitment to justice is unshaken, and we will not relent until justice is served,” she said.