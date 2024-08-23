Court Bars APC From Conducting Congresses In Rivers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A State High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has barred the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from conducting ward and local government congresses.

Ruling on a motion ex parte brought before him, presiding Judge, Justice Godwin Ollor, restrained the defendants, APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje; Secretary, Surajudeen Ajibola-Basiru, and the APC, from conducting the ward, local government, and state congresses scheduled for 11th, 16th, and 26th October 2024.

The plaintiffs in the case are Peter Ohochukwu and Hajia Ndidi-Chukwuma, while the other defendants are the Inspector-General of Police, the Nigerian Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In his ruling on the motion ex parte, Justice Ollor restrained the defendants either for themselves, their men, officers, or agents from conducting, supervising, holding, monitoring, or in any other manner conducting elections to make up Rivers State executive committee.

He further restrained the national leadership of the party from enacting any plan to suspend the Emeka Beke-led executives of the party in the state.

The case was adjourned to September 9th for a hearing of the motion on notice.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the sacked chairman, Tony Okocha, insisted that the party will not take part in the upcoming council polls.