Court Remands Herbalist For Allegedly Defiling Minor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Iyaganku Family Court sitting in Ibadan has remanded an acclaimed herbalist, James Mathew, 29, in Agodi Correctional facility for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl.

African Examiner reports that Mathew of Aba – Nla Village, Idi – Ayunre, Ibadan, was charged with 10 counts bordering on defilement and fraud of N5. 7million.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi, did not take the plea of the Mathew due to lack of jurisdiction.

Adetuyibi said his remand is pending the outcome of legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She adjourned the matter until Sept.15, for mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Folake Ewe, told the court that Mathew defiled a minor.

Ewe said the offence contravened Section 221(1) of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

She also said that Mathew between October 2021 and June at Aba – Nla Village, Idi -Ayunre, Ibadan, allegedly obtained N5million from Mr Odeh Igiri to prepare healing charms for him.

She added that Mathew also obtained N300,000 from Ms Veronica Paul on pretence of providing charms for healing her ailments.

Mathew, she further said, obtained N245,000 from Mr Solomon Paul to prepare a good luck charm for his business and failed to do so.

She said Mathew admitted to obtaining the money from the complainants.

Ewe said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

NAN