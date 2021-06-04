COVID-19: Chad Receives Vaccine Donation From China

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chadian government says it has received a donation of vaccines against coronavirus from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm.

“China strongly believes that the vaccine should be a global public good.

“In spite of the domestic demand, we have delivered on our promise by delivering the vaccine to more than 80 developing countries in urgent need,” said Chinese Ambassador to Chad, Li Jinjin, at N’Djamena International Airport on Thursday.

The vaccination campaign in Chad is expected to start on June 4, with priority to be given to health personnel and the elderly, according to a Chadian official.

“Some say China is conducting vaccine diplomacy. My answer is simple: China does not want to monopolise this diplomacy; we invite others to do the same.

“Faced with the epidemic of the century, China and Chad stand firmly together,” the ambassador said.

The Chadian Minister of Public Health and National Solidarity, Abdoulaye Saber Fadoul, thanked China for the donation of vaccines, and many batches of medical equipment offered since the start of the pandemic.























