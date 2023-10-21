Oscars 2024: Why Mami Wata’s Selection Is Important For Nigeria – Obasi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee (NOSC) has selected the Sundance Festival award-winning film “Mami Wata” as a contender for the 96th Academy Awards’ International Feature Film (IFF) category.

Already, the selection has garnered overwhelming support from the Nigerian movies industry and movie lovers.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on the selection, the movie Director, C.J ‘Fiery‘ Obasi described the film’s Oscars journey as key for Nigeria’s perception on the global scene.

According to him, Mami Wata’s selection by the Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee (NOSC), as Nigeria’s entry for the 2024 Oscars is significant.

“It is significant for what it symbolises as far as how we want to be represented, perceived and the images we want to put out of ourselves, our stories and tradition to the rest of the world.

“It is the beginning of a new conversation, and a call to arms and support for all who dream and aspire for a new narrative around us, and around our stories.

“This is cinema, but this transcends cinema. This is a fight for our identity, and a seeking of meaning and balance, in a world where chaos and confusion increasingly thrives,” he added.

Obasi’s ‘Mami Wata’ weaves a compelling narrative, showcasing the story of a West African goddess and her diminishing influence in a struggling village, depicted with striking poignancy in a captivating black and white visual palette.

NAN reports that the film, which had its theatrical releases in Nigeria and other countries, won the Special Jury Award at the Sundance Film Festival 2023 for its vivid black-and-white cinematography.

The 96th Oscars will take place on March 10, 2024.

The show will air live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation, Hollywood.





