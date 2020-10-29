COVID-19: Nigeria Records 4 Deaths, 147 New Infections

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), said four COVID-19 related deaths and 147 new infections were recorded in the country from 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Wednesday.

The country has so far tested 617,750 persons since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The public health agency said that 179 COVID-19 patients were discharged from isolation centers across the country in the last 24 hours.

It added that the 179 discharged today include 116 community recoveries in Lagos State, managed in line with new case management guidelines.

The NCDC stated that Lagos accounted for the highest number of infections with 82 cases, while FCT confirmed 20 cases, Rivers had 9 cases and Kaduna and Plateau states reported 8 cases each.

Amongst others were Benue with 5 infections, Edo, Kano, Nasarawa and Taraba reported 3 cases each, Ogun had 2 infections and Bauchi had 1 infection.

“Till date, 62,371 cases have been confirmed, 58,095 cases have been discharged and 1,139 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and FCT,” it stated.

