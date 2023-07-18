Subsidy Removal: Oil Marketers Have Imported First Shipment Of PMS – NMDPRA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) says oil marketers have commenced the importation of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol).

This comes seven full weeks after President Bola Tinubu’s May 29 inaugural address, during which he declared that “fuel subsidy is gone”.

With this latest development, the monopoly of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited comes to an end.

Of the 56 oil marketing companies that applied for and obtained licences, 10 indicated the ability to import in the third quarter of 2023, while three had “landed cargo”, the CEO said.

Ahmed listed the three companies currently importing the product to include, A.Y. Ashafa, Prudent Energy, and Emadeb, adding that others would import between August and September.





