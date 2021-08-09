COVID-19: Presidential Steering Committee Postpones Second Batch Of Vaccination

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC), has announced the postponement of the second batch of COVID-19 Moderna vaccine doses donated by the American government to intensify the battle against the virus.

The Director Press, PSC, on COVID-19 Mr. Willie Bassey, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

NAN reports that the exercise was earlier scheduled to commence on Tuesday, Aug, 10, 2021 at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja.

The PSC announced the second phase of vaccination against the virus having received four million doses of moderna vaccines donated by the United States government through COVAX.

The U.S President, Joe Biden, had in May pledged to share 80 million vaccines with countries around the world to protect the most vulnerable. Of this number, Africa is expected to receive 25 million.

The first shipments to Burkina Faso, Djibouti, Ethiopia and now Nigeria have been delivered.

According to Bassey, the exercise was postponed due to some unforeseen circumstances.

The statement reads in part; “This is to announce the postponement of the national flag-off of phase 11 vaccination programme earlier scheduled for Tuesday this week due to unforeseen circumstances.

“A new date will be communicated,” it said.























