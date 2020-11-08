COVID-19: Real Madrid Stars Eden Hazard, Casemiro Test Positive

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Spanish giants, Real Madrid, have disclosed that Eden Hazard and Casemiro have both tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.

The Brazilian midfielder and the Belgian winger were part of a group of players and staff who were tested on Friday morning.

Their tests came out positive, while other players and members of the coaching staff of the first team returned negative results on Friday morning and even the antigen tests carried out on Saturday morning still indicated that the two players are infected with the virus.

A statement from the club read: “Real Madrid CF announces that our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the Covid-19 tests carried out on Friday morning.

“All the other players and the coaching staff of the first team, as well as all club employees who work directly with them, gave negative results in that same test carried out yesterday. Likewise, it is confirmed again that all, except for Casemiro and Hazard, have given negative results in the antigen tests carried out this morning.”

