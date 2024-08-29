W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Dabir-Erewa Uploads Photo Of Woman Who Threatened To Poison Nigerians In Canada

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Thursday, August 29th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has uploaded the picture of a Canada-based Nigerian woman who threatened to poison her fellow Nigerians in the country.

 The woman whose name was Amaka Patience Sunnberger threatened to poison Nigerians from the Southwest region (Yorubas) and Edo State (Binis) because they hate Igbo..

In a one-minute 50-second audio clip, which has since gone viral, Sunnberger stated that it’s time the Igbos started going after their haters, adding that “the Yorubas and the Binis are of no use to the society”.

However, Sunnbearer, has deleted the chats which according to sources took place on Titok but few hours after the statement, it generated supremacy battles and ugly tribal war among Nigerian youths on social media.

This development led to The NiDCOM chairman commenting that  Sunnberger has deleted her TikTok account, and Nigerians in Canada have reported her to relevant authorities.

She writes: “This is the picture of the lady behind the voice. Amaka Patience Sunnberger. She has deleted her TikTok account and a group of Nigerians in Canada are reporting her officially to the relevant authorities in Canada. Thanks for alerting everyone.”

 

_______________________________


Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=97510

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us