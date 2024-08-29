Dabir-Erewa Uploads Photo Of Woman Who Threatened To Poison Nigerians In Canada

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has uploaded the picture of a Canada-based Nigerian woman who threatened to poison her fellow Nigerians in the country.

The woman whose name was Amaka Patience Sunnberger threatened to poison Nigerians from the Southwest region (Yorubas) and Edo State (Binis) because they hate Igbo..

In a one-minute 50-second audio clip, which has since gone viral, Sunnberger stated that it’s time the Igbos started going after their haters, adding that “the Yorubas and the Binis are of no use to the society”.

However, Sunnbearer, has deleted the chats which according to sources took place on Titok but few hours after the statement, it generated supremacy battles and ugly tribal war among Nigerian youths on social media.

This development led to The NiDCOM chairman commenting that Sunnberger has deleted her TikTok account, and Nigerians in Canada have reported her to relevant authorities.

She writes: “This is the picture of the lady behind the voice. Amaka Patience Sunnberger. She has deleted her TikTok account and a group of Nigerians in Canada are reporting her officially to the relevant authorities in Canada. Thanks for alerting everyone.”