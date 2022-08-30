Dangote To Cut Sugar Import By 40%

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The management of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has stated that, its about to cut the importation of sugar into the country by 40 percent.

The President, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, stated in a statement that it was embarking on Phase II of its sugar project, which would cover over 100,000ha to make the sugar plant the largest in Africa, paving the way for employment of over 30,000 youths. According to the billionaire businessman, the integrated sugar complex would be located in Tunga, in the Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. It consists of 60,000ha sugar plantation and two sugar factories with the capacity to produce 430,000 tonnes of refined white sugar per annum.

The statement said: “According to the Trade Data Monitor, Brazil’s cumulative raw sugar exports to Nigeria in 2020/21 season was 1.62 million tonnes, while domestic cane sugar production has slumped from 75,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, about 6.7 percent decline within one year.”