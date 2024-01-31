Re-run Election: Conduct Unbiased Polls In Enugu, IPAC Tasks INEC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the forthcoming re-run elections in Enugu state, the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, Enugu chapter has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure credible conduct of the polls, waring against favouring any political party.

The organization made the call Monday Enugu via it’s a communique issued after her Expanded and Extraordinary meeting held at the IPAC Secretariat in Enugu.

It also called on the electoral bod to ensure that approved obervers are allowed to vet the credibility of the election.

Aside the call for an unbiased conduct of the elections, IPAC, equally urged security agencies to provide adequate security during and after the re-run elections.

State Chairman of IPAC, Hon. Edwin Alor, who read the six point communique jointly signed by the 16 members who are the chairmen of different political parties in the state and past chairmen of the Council, hailed the state governor, Dr. Peter Mbah over improved security and urged the Council to maintain the existing zoning arrangement.

The comminique noted that the Council set up a three-man committee to reconcile various interests in IPAC before the re-run elections.

In his welcome address earlier, the chairman, told the members that meeting was convened to put heads together to chart way forward and streghten IPAC in Enugu.

“This meeting is a crucial one which is envisioned at putting heads together with a view to charting a course of action towards strengthening of IPAC as well as promotion of democracy and good governance in our state.

Reacting to the chairman’s address, former IPAC chairman and a goverirship Candidate in the state during the 2023 general eletion, Barr. John Nwobodo, had urged IPAC to ensure that INEC conducted credible election. “If IPAC speak with one voice, INEC will do well at conducting credible elections.”

Nwobodo said though IPAC has played a key role in deepening democracy in the state, the relationship between it and INEC has not been wonderful, saying “it is still a work in progress

He frowned at the high cost of the political parties nomination forms for election. Stressing that IPAC has a role to play in reducing the cost of such fee, pointing out that as it stands, no civil servant can afford such huge amount to obtain parties normination forms.

As key stakehlders in the electoral process, he posited, IPAC in the state must promote zoning arrangement which has being a key factor in peace sustainability.





