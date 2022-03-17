DELSU Shuns ASUU Strike, Resumes Classes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Delta State University, Abraka, has stepped out of the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities strike as the institution’s management have called on students to immediately resume for academic activities.

According to available information, this decision was agreed upon after the 183rd regular meeting of DELSU Senate held on Wednesday in Abraka.

A statement which contains the resumption of studies at the institution after the Senate meeting was posted on the official Twitter handle of the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, on Thursday.

It read in part, “This is to inform the University Community, particularly staff, Undergraduate and Postgraduate Students that Senate of the Delta State University, at its 183rd Regular Meeting, held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, deliberated extensively on the approved University’s Academic calendar and decided as follows:

“that the University approved Academic Calendar would be followed strictly;

“that all undergraduate and Postgraduate students are to return to campus immediately and commence lectures; and that Faculties and Departments should ensure that academic activities commence fully.

“Consequently, all students are expected to return to campus and commence academic activities with immediate effect”.