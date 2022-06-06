Delta 2023: NNPP Senatorial Aspirant Petitions Party Over Flawed Primary Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Delta North influential politician Anthony Ochei, who is aspiring for the 2023 senatorial election under the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), has called the attention of the party over the flawed primary election.

The chartered accountant cum politician is petitioning the party to declare him the winner of the party’s primary election which took place on May 28, at NNPP Secretariat in Asaba, Delta State.

The petition which was issued by the law firm of the aspirant cited complaints of procedural irregularities and non-compliance with NNPP’s constitution/guidelines as well as reckless display of antiparty activities by Dr. (Mrs.) Mariam Amodu Ali in the just conducted NNPP Delta North senatorial district primary election

The petition read: “We are solicitors to Messrs: Ochei Anthony Onochie, a Chartered Accountant, Chartered Tax Practitioners, Professional Forensic Accountant and a politician, herein referred to as our client.” “Our client is a bona fide member of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and one of the candidates aspiring for the office of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under NNPP, to represent the good people of Delta North Senatorial District in Delta state.

“Our client contested in the just concluded NNPP Primary Election that was held on Saturday, 28th May 2022 at the Party Secretariat in Asaba, Delta state where he contested with Dr. (Mrs.) Mariam Amodu Ali.”

The petition further argued that the Primary Election was flawed on the following counts: procedural irregularities that included inflation of number votes of 150 accredited “delegates” declared before voting turned to 164 votes counted and announced after voting.

Also, non-accreditation of “delegates” without proper validation of with party membership and the issue of anti-party activities as contained in Article 7(3) of the party constitution that no member should belong to more than one political party. “Membership of the Party shall be open to every Nigerian irrespective of place of origin or ethnic background….” (3) “The person shall not be a member of any other political party association….”

The petitioner added: “As at the time of this exercise and till now, his opponent, Dr. Mrs. Mariam Amodu Ali is still a card carrying member of the APC in Ward 6, Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta state.

“Mrs. Ali did not resign nor denounce her membership of the APC orally or formally, the very reason you will notice that she never made any public appearance or comments to identify with the NNPP either in print, electronic or social media as she did loudly and elaborately when she joined the APC in November 2017.”

Ochei is praying for the NNPP panel to announce him as the duly elected candidate of NNPP for Delta North Senatorial District as he was the sole qualified candidate that contested for the position as his opponent was not qualified to seek for the position because she stands disqualified from the beginning because of the extant laws regulating elections in Nigeria as contained in the 1999 Constitution as Amended; the Electoral Act 2022, and the NNPP Constitution.