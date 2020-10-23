Don’t Reject Injured #EndSARS Protesters, Minister Tells Hospitals

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has enjoined hospitals across the country not to reject injured #EndSARS protesters due to inability to pay for service.

Ehanire disclosed this on Friday in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour, Mr Abdulaziz Abdullahi.

The minister also directed all the Chief Executive Officers of all federal tertiary hospitals to make sure that victims get urgent medical attention upon arrival.

The statement said:

“The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has considered the probability of the need for emergency medical services as a result of civic unrest in some parts of the country and directed that casualties arriving federal tertiary hospitals with evocative injuries should not be rejected on account of inability to pay for service.

“All such persons are to receive treatment without delay. This administration places a priority on the health and wellbeing of citizens and residents and is committed to assuring that lives are not lost needlessly.

“Meanwhile, all persons are reminded to still adhere under all conditions to non-pharmaceutical measures when outdoors, especially the use of face masks and hand sanitizers, as well as social distancing, in order to preserve the gains we have made in stemming community transmission of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Federal Ministry of Health reiterates that continuation of routine service delivery is imperative, using a high index of suspicion for COVID-19, to assure staff protection from infection, considering the ease of transmission.

“Chief Executive Officers of all Federal Tertiary Hospitals are to note this directive for immediate compliance please.”

