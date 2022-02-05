Dr Ben Nwoye Dismisses Agballa’s Chairmanship Inauguration, Says It’s A Failed Political Coup

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The crisis bedeviling the Enugu state Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has worsened, as the Dr. Ben Nwoye led Caretaker Committee have dismissed reports that a former Commissioner for works in the state, Ugochukwu Agballah was inaugurated Thursday by the national Leadership of the party, saying their political Coup failed woefully.

Our Correspondent reports that Agballah and his supporters were rejoicing in major streets of Enugu on Friday, claiming that he has been inaugurated as state chairman by the national Leadership of APC.

But, Nwoye, had while speaking with newsmen in Enugu Friday, dismissed the claim by Agballah, insisting that nobody was sworn in on Thursday in Abuja as Enugu state Chairman.

He said Agballa is only deceiving himself, stressing that he is not a member of the APC.

The former Secretary of the forum of APC chairmen said since nobody has been inaugurated as Enugu chairman, stressing he Nwoye remains the Caretaker Committee chairman of the party in the state.

Nwoye, applauded the National leadership of the party for refusing to recognize Agballah as chairman, insisting that he did not participate in any Congress, adding that the Ex- Commissioner is too desperate.

He also expressed dismay that Agballah and his supporters were celebrating what he described as “failure” when the corpse of one of the APC members who was recently murdered by unknown gunmen during reconciliation meeting, Chidera Ogaba was being laid to rest and the second person killed during the attack, Kelvin Ezeoha’s corpse still lying in the mortuary.

“However, I’m grateful to the National Leadership of our party, Chairman of APC reconciliation Committee, Senator Adamu, the South East representative in the National caretaker Committee, Senator Ken Nnamani, former governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime for ensuring that justice prevailed

” I am not supposed to be speaking on this, because am mourning our young members who were brutally murdered while pursuing peace in Enugu APC, but I need to put the record straight, nobody was sworn in as APC chairman during the Inauguration on Thursday.

“I heard Agballah has been moving about in a motorcade celebrating failure and describing such act as shameful.

” What Agballah wanted to do was a political coup which failed woefully because he is desperate.

“Justice has been served by the National Leadership of our party. I call on our members to be calm and watch the national Secretariat take a decision on Enugu State.

” For now am still in charge as power abhors vacuum so, I remain the caretaker Committee chairman of Enugu APC” he stated.

The last APC state Congress, which were held at different places in Enugu led to the emergence of their Factional Chairmen.

Nwoye, insisted that Agballa is not a registered member of the APC hence, he cannot govern the party