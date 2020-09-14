Driver, Passengers Escape Death As Bus Collides With Moving Train In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A driver and his passengers Monday in Lagos State escaped death by whiskers as the bus they were traveling with, rammed into a moving train around the PWD, Ikeja – inward Oshodi.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the accident, disclosed that the bus suddenly veered onto the tracks and collided with the train.

While noting that no life was lost, Dr. Oke-Osayintolu confirmed that those who sustained injuries, due to collision, had been provided with on-site medical care.

The LASEMA boss explained “The agency received distress calls on the above. Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that a passenger motor GGE 972 GE had veered onto the train tracks while crossing the rail at PWD inward Oshodi and subsequently collided with a scheduled commuter train.

“The bus was then dragged along for a stretch of the journey before the train managed to come to a complete halt. The Agency was able to successfully extricate the passengers and note that there was no loss of life. Casualties have been provided with on-site medical care and discharge.

“Members of the public, especially drivers of commuter buses are reminded to obey traffic regulations to prevent injuries and transport delays. The wreckage of the bus has been safely removed to allow for a free flow of commuter traffic.”

