New Tariff: FG Mandates DisCos To Refund Customers Wrongly Billed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has mandated electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to refund customers wrongly billed in the wake of a new tariff.

NERC recently increased tariff costs for Band A users but some DisCos erroneously billed customers who do not fall under the spectrum the new rate.

However, on Saturday, NERC gave the affected DisCos till April 11, 2024, to refund the customers.

“All customers wrongly billed at the new rate should be refunded through energy tokens no later than Thursday 11th April 2024, and file evidence of compliance with the Commission by 12th April 2024,” NERC said in a document signed by its DGM, Market Competition and Rates Abba Terab.

It also directed DisCos to “ensure that only the newly approved Band A feeders listed in their April 2024 supplementary orders are maintained as Band A for the purpose of vending to prepaid customers and billing for postpaid customers on their networks.

“All DisCos are required to immediately post on their websites the schedule of approved Band A feeders that have been affected by the rate review.

“All DisCos shall set up a portal by 10th April 2024 on their website that allows all customers to check their current Bands by entering their meter or account numbers.”

NERC warned the DisCos against floating the directives.