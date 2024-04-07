W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

New Tariff: FG Mandates DisCos To Refund Customers Wrongly Billed

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Sunday, April 7th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has mandated  electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to refund customers wrongly billed in the wake of a new tariff.

NERC recently increased tariff costs for Band A users but some DisCos erroneously billed customers who do not fall under the spectrum the new rate.

However, on Saturday, NERC gave the affected DisCos till April 11, 2024, to refund the customers.

“All customers wrongly billed at the new rate should be refunded through energy tokens no later than Thursday 11th April 2024, and file evidence of compliance with the Commission by 12th April 2024,” NERC said in a document signed by its DGM, Market Competition and Rates Abba Terab.

It also directed DisCos to “ensure that only the newly approved Band A feeders listed in their April 2024 supplementary orders are maintained as Band A for the purpose of vending to prepaid customers and billing for postpaid customers on their networks.

“All DisCos are required to immediately post on their websites the schedule of approved Band A feeders that have been affected by the rate review.

“All DisCos shall set up a portal by 10th April 2024 on their website that allows all customers to check their current Bands by entering their meter or account numbers.”

NERC warned the DisCos against floating the directives.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=94875

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us